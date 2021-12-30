Researchers Discover New Omicron Symptoms Amid Receiving COVID-19 Booster Shots: Report

Ever since the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in South Africa earlier in November, scientists were working day and night to explore all means that could prevent its spread. While probing some cases of the new COVID-19 variant, the scientists of the United Kingdom has recognised two new symptoms which are usually not associated with the highly-infectious virus. According to a report by Express UK, Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London, while investigating COVID-19 cases, found two new symptoms-- nausea and loss of appetite. Spector also revealed that some of the patients have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines and some even the booster shot. While commenting on the latest finding, he told express.co.uk that some of them had nausea, slight temperature, sore throats and headaches.

On the other hand, the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has categorically said the common symptoms associated with Omicron are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Dr Bruce Patterson, who works for single-cell diagnostic company IncellDx, asserted that he has not seen as much of a loss of taste and smell compared to the previous variants. Dr Patterson noted that the new COVID variant looked similar to a virus called parainfluenza.

According to healthline.com, Parainfluenza refers to a group of viruses that cause an infection in either the upper or lower respiratory area of a person's body.

Meanwhile, while speaking to The Sun, Dr Amir Khan, a physician with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) said some of the patients suffering from COVID-19 are now facing bad night sweats that force them to even change their clothes. Notably, in the third week of November, scientists in South Africa have identified the new COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529, or Omicron. The announcement prompted several countries to either restrict international travel or tighten their grip by formulating the popular "TTT" strategy-- Tracing, Testing and Treatment. Despite the regular updates from the global health agencies, the situation is not clear whether the new variant is more lethal than earlier variants or whether the vaccine affects the Omicron variant or not?

