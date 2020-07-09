COVID-19: Researchers Say Cloth Masks Not As Effective As Medical-grade Masks

A study conducted by researchers at the University of New South Wales, Sydney showed that cloth masks are not as effective as medical-grade respirators and shouldn't be recommended to healthcare workers. The research that was led by Dr. Abrar Chughtai, an epidemiologist, said that according to a study conducted by him and his colleagues in 2015 in Vietnam showed the efficacy of cloth mask in comparison to medical-grade masks to be less and that carers who wore the former possessed a high risk of contracting the disease.

The study also suggested healthcare workers wear face masks continuously when in shift rather than wearing it at irregular intervals. "Randomised controlled trials in health care workers showed that respirators if worn continually during a shift, were effective but not if worn intermittently. Medical masks were not effective, and cloth masks even less effective. When used by sick patients randomised controlled trials suggested protection of good contacts," the study said. A total of 19 randomised controlled trials were included in the study – 8 in community settings, 6 in healthcare settings, and 5 as source control.

What does CDC say?

The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had also said that cloth masks are not recommended for healthcare professionals who come in regular contact with sick patients. The US CDC in its June 28 report titled 'Considerations for Wearing Cloth Face Coverings' said that those caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19 at home or in a non-healthcare setting may also wear a cloth face covering. However, the protective effects—how well the cloth face-covering protects healthy people from breathing in the virus—are unknown.

