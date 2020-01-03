Revolutionary Guard Speaker Breaks Down On TV After US Kills Soleimani

The speaker for Iran's Revolutionary Guards was captured breaking down after American troops killed one of its top commanders, Qassem Soleimani on January 3. As confirmed by the White House and the Pentagon, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on Friday, along with six others.

To assert further, the US President posted a picture of the country's flag on his Twitter account. However, Iran called it “malice and stupidity of American terrorist forces”.

Revolutionary Guards speaker's crying moments



pic.twitter.com/21GAL8WAC5 — ketulkumar (@Ketul1Indian) January 3, 2020

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime'. In another statement, Rouhani also said that “there is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America”.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also reportedly warned of 'severe revenge for the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood'. Khamenei further also said that Soleimani's work and his path will not be stopped.

'Quds Force were responsible for the deaths'

POTUS Donald Trump has time and again showed a willingness to end the US military presence in the area. "We’re getting out. Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand. The job of our military is not to police the world," he had declared back in 2019. However, with concerns about the bloody aftermath of this attack, the killing of Suleimani is likely to be a climactic moment for the US in the Middle East.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," the Department of Defense said.

(With inputs from agencies)