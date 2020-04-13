Rio De Janeiro’s Christ The Redeemer Lights Up To Honour Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19

Amid coronavirus outbreak, on the occasion of Easter Sunday, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro was illuminated with the images of medical workers to honor the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. During the light work, Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, Dom Orani Tempesta, also performed the Easter mass.

Rio de Janeiro's statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up on Easter Sunday with images of medical workers in honour of all those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic around the world



📸 Carl De Souza pic.twitter.com/ENb9IsKVvX — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 13, 2020

READ | Brazil Teen’s Death Raises Virus Alert For Indigenous Groups

Earlier on March 18, in a show of solidarity, Christ the Redeemer was illuminated with images of continents and countries’ flags grappling with the pandemic. According to international media reports, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus, Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute also ordered the closure of all the national parks and monuments it oversees, including the 125-foot tall statue.

Rio's Christ the Redeemer pic.twitter.com/ZCLy8S5hAV — Tad Long (@TadLong) March 19, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 In Brazil

Coronavirus outbreak

Brazil, the hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, passed the mark of 1,200 deaths. The latest figures gave a toll of 22,169 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

With a worldwide, the total confirmed cases stand at over 18,44,000 with the death toll of more than 1,13,000, Brazil's figure is still relatively small compared to the number of deaths in countries such as Italy (more than 19,000), the United States (nearly 22,000) and Spain (nearly 17,000).

READ | Brazil Stocks Plunge, Trading Halted In Virus Havoc

READ | Rio De Janeiro’s Christ The Redeemer Statue Lights Up With Flags Of COVID-19-hit Countries