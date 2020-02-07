China Deploying Robots To Contain Spread Of Deadly Coronavirus

China has decided to deploy robots amid the coronavirus outbreak to undertake various tasks. They are being used for a variety of purposes ranging from disinfection to food and medicine delivery in quarantine wards, they are being deployed to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

Assistance from AI

According to international media, a Shanghai-based enterprise has deployed 30 disinfection robots in various hospitals in Wuhan which is widely considered the epicentre of the viral outbreak. The white disinfection robots are reported to have a hydrogen peroxide sprayer on their heads and nine ultraviolet lamps in its belly.

The robots can perform multiple forms of disinfection in various environments. Currently, these robots have been deployed in isolation wards, ICUs, operating rooms and fever clinics in major coronavirus treating hospitals, including the Central Hospital of Wuhan.

China has called upon members of China's Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector to help fight against the coronavirus. According to reports, robots are being used in China in order to reduce cross-infection risks and improve efficiency. In Shanghai, they have begun using robots to patrol streets and parks in order to spread awareness about epidemic prevention and control.

A growing crisis in Wuhan

Coronavirus has claimed at least 636 lives in China, as per the latest government reports. The government reported more deaths on Friday morning, leading to the crisis worsening. The Chinese government also reported that the number of people infected has crossed 30,000 across the country.

Read: Coronavirus: Manipur Bans Import Of Packaged Food From China, Myanmar, SE Asia

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: China To Probe Death Of Whistleblower Doctor

The outbreak took place in Wuhan in January and multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

In order to tackle the spreading virus, the WHO stated that the international community has launched a USD 675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020.

Read: Indian Women's Hockey Tour Of China Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Saudi Arabia Introduces Penalty For Citizens Violating China Travel Ban