Rocket Attack In Kabul: Islamic State Claims Responsibility Of Terror Attack

A barrage of rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, Afghanistan during the early hours on November 21 killing at least eight civilians and wounding dozens, officials said. According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadi organisations online, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks. A spokesman for the Taliban insurgent group, however, has denied its involvement.

The explosions took place in various parts of central and north Kabul including the heavily guarded Green Zone of embassies and international companies just before 9:00 AM (local time). Shortly after the incident, the Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian had reportedly said that “terrorists” mounted at least 14 rockets in a small truck and then set them off.

He also added that the attacks launched from two vehicles hit at least six different neighbourhoods of Kabul. Further, he said that an investigation has been launched into the incident to find out the vehicle in which the explosives entered the nation’s capital.

Taliban denies involvement

The Afghan officials had initially blamed the Taliban for the attacks, however, the extremist group denied any involvement with the November 21 attacks. Media reports quoted Taliban spokesperson saying that they "do not blindly fire on public places" amid pressure mounting on the extremist group to not attack urban areas.

Amid the intra-Afghan peace talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan government, the attacks on the country have drastically increased in the recent months especially in Kabul that houses nearly five million Afghans.

The multiple rocket attacks on Kabul came reportedly after two 'sticky bomb' explosions took place earlier on November 21 morning that killed one policeman and injured three others. Earlier this month, explosion and gunfight took place near Kabul University on November 2 when Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating a book exhibition at the campus.

