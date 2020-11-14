Kabul University Attack Mastermind Arrested, Confirms Afghan First Vice President

The Afghan government has arrested the mastermind behind the attack on Kabul University, which killed at least 22 people and injured hundreds. Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh in a Facebook post on Saturday informed that the designer of the gruesome attack Adil Wald Mohammad Arif has been arrested from Panjshir province and has confessed to taking part in the terrorist activity.

Saleh said that Adil studied at Sharia Law Faculty for three years before he was recruited by the Haqqani network. Saleh said that those who conducted the attack had multiple identities as sometimes they affiliated themselves with Hizb ul-Tahrir and sometimes with organisations like the Taliban and the Islamic State. Saleh said that Adil acquired the guns for the attack from Khost province, where he was helped by Sanaullah.

Kabul university attack

According to Afghan authorities, three Islamic State terrorists stormed Kabul University campus on November 2 as the varsity was hosting a book fair with the Iranian ambassador in attendance. The terrorists went on a shooting rampage, killing 22 people and injuring a hundred others, mostly students. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. According to reports, the gunmen were killed by the Afghan security forces on the spot. Taliban reportedly denied any involvement and also condemned the attack on students.

Afghanistan, which was already suffering in the hands of terror organizations such as the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Haqqani, etcetera, has seen a rapid rise of Islamic State in the recent past, with several attacks claimed by the dreaded outfit.

