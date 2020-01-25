Two Days After ICJ Ruling, Rohingya Women Killed, Several Injured In Myanmar Shelling

Two women, one of them pregnant were killed and several injured after Myanmar troops shelled a Rohingya village on Saturday, an international news agency reported. The attack comes two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to take all measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state.

'Army shot artillery'

According to media reports, Maung Kyaw Zan, a national member of Parliament for Buthidaung township northern Rakhine state, said shells were fired from a nearby battalion hit Kin Taung village in the middle of the night. Reportedly, there wasn’t any fighting, the army just shot artillery to a village without a battle. Zan further added that it was the second time that civilians were killed this year.

Soe Tun Oo, a Rohingya villager who lives a mile away from the attack site told International media that two houses were destroyed in the explosion. He added that the military always shoots heavy weapons around the area they suspect. He further said that it was impossible to flee to other places even though they are scared. However, the military denied responsibility and blamed the rebels.They accused the rebels of attacking a bridge in wee hours. More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee northern Rakhine state in 2017 after a military crackdown that the U.N has said was executed with genocidal intent.

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take all measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state. Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf on behalf of the ICJ said that the court "is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable.” The court added that its order for so-called provisional measures intended to protect the Rohingya is binding "and creates international legal obligations" on Myanmar. It also ordered Myanmar to submit a report of the steps taken by the country in accordance with the order.



