Romanian Woman Pretends To Be Gem Expert, Steals Diamonds Worth 60 Crore From London Store

A Romanian woman named Lulu Lakatos pretended to be a fake gem expert at a London jewellery store and swapped diamonds worth $7.8 million for pebbles. A British court heard the case of how the woman managed to use "deception" to steal the diamond at a luxury London jeweller.

Lulu Lakatos, 60, allegedly purported to be a gem specialist and went to Boodles in London's Mayfair neighbourhood in March 2016 to appraise seven diamonds for a group of affluent Russian buyers, according to the prosecutor Philip Stott. The gems were taken by the defendant by sleight of hand. He told Southwark Crown Court in London that the conspiracy in which she is alleged to have played a vital and central part was one of the highest possible cunning, preparation, risk, and profit.

Lulu Lakatos denies plotting to steal

Lakatos, who was born in Romania but now lives in France, denies plotting to steal on or before March 10, 2016. The diamonds, which included a $4.1 million 20-carat heart-shaped diamond, were to be stored in a locked bag in the jeweller's vault until payment was completed.

After getting sceptical, Boodles' diamond expert opened the package the next day and discovered seven little rocks. In a statement read in court, Mr Wainwright, the Chairman of Boodles described how, in the weeks leading up to the heist, he was approached by an Israeli named 'Simon Glas' who wanted to acquire high-value diamonds as an investment. Following a meeting in Monaco, when Mr Wainwright was introduced to Glas's business partner, a Russian named 'Alexander,' the sale of seven high-value diamonds was agreed upon.

The diamonds were wrapped in tissue paper

The diamonds were individually wrapped in pre-cut tissue paper and placed inside opaque boxes, which were then placed within a zippable purse-like bag that was padlocked shut, according to the court.

Professional gemologist Emma Barton told the court that Lakatos walked in wearing a camel coat and also a low-cut hat that obscured her face, with thick-framed glasses with thick arms. She didn't use a loupe or a jeweller's eyeglass.

Lakatos was detained in France last September on a European arrest warrant and deported to the UK. The trial is expected to go several more days.