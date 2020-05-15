Russia Reports 10,598 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 262,843

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Russia has recently reported 10,598 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The new coronavirus cases mean that Russia has now reported a total of 262,843 positive coronavirus cases. The death toll grew to 2,418 after Russia confirmed 113 new coronavirus related deaths. According to reports, the Russian capital of Moscow is the worst-hit region with 4,748 new cases. As many as 58,226 people across the country have also reportedly recovered from the virus.

High-ranking official infected

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 14 that the education minister had caught COVID-19, making him one of the few high-ranking officials to be infected from the deadly virus. Speaking at a televised meeting via videoconference, Putin said it was “no secret” that Valery Falkov, the minister of science and higher education, had tested positive and recovered.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recently tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated for the infection. Mikhail was the first high-ranking official in the Russian Federation to have contracted the deadly disease. Putin’s closest aide and spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also contracted the novel coronavirus and has been hospitalized.

Historic low approval rating

Putin achieved a major landmark of 20 years at the helm on May 7, 2020, but his approval rating has plunged to an all-time low as the country struggles to fight the pandemic. According to reports, Putin's approval rating hit 59%, which is a historic low according to the Levada Centre, an independent Russian non-governmental polling and sociological research organisation.

The last time when Putin's approval rating was below 59% was in September 1999, when he had first assumed the role of the Prime Minister of Russia. As per the Levada Center polling agency, out of the 1,608 respondents that took part in the poll via phone survey, 33% disapproved of Putin's work.

(Image Credit AP)