Russia Reports 9,974 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Soars To 252,245

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Russian authorities recently recorded 9,974 new coronavirus cases on May 14. According to reports, the new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Russia to 252,245. Russian authorities also reported 93 new coronavirus related deaths which bring the death toll to 2,305.

According to reports, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has revealed that nearly 1,500 people are currently on ventilators and that six patients have died due to deadly fires that occurred in hospitals in Moscow and Saints Petersburg. As per reports, the deadly fires have been attributed to domestically-produced ventilators and the particular models involved have been taken off service.

Reports have indicated that the majority of the new coronavirus cases were registered to the capital ad the mayor of Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has decided to extend the lockdown till the end of May.

Spreading 'Disinformation'

According to reports the Russian Foreign Ministry has recently accused the Financial Times and The New York Times of deliberately spreading ‘disinformation’. The two newspapers had recently reported that the true number of coronavirus cases may be significantly higher than what is currently being reported.

As per reports, Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, has sent both papers letters demanding a retraction. Both the articles in question are based on the recent spike in mortality cases that are being reported by the officials in Russia’s capital.

In response, Russian officials have claimed that Russia’s relatively low coronavirus death toll is due to the fact that the country had promptly banned travel from China at the start of this year. After the declaration by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian lawmaker Vasily Piskaryov has asked for the accreditation of the reporters involved in the story to be revoked, this would prohibit them from working in Russia.

