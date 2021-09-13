Russia: 4 Dead, 5 Injured After L-410 Plane Carrying 16 People Crash Lands In Irkutsk

Four persons were reported dead and five others injured after an L-410 aircraft crash-landed in Russia. The incident took place in Russia's Irkutsk region. On Sunday, the 19-seater L-410 twin-engine aircraft made a hard landing in Irkutsk.

There were two crew members and 14 passengers onboard, ANI reported, citing Russian sta-owned RIA Novosti. Relief workers reached the site to rescue the injured passengers. Additionally, the local hospital was prepared to provide immediate medical help to the wounded deck passengers.

The L-410 aircraft was scheduled to fly from Irkutsk and Kazchinskoye. The small commercial aircraft usually carries 19 passengers and can fly up to a distance of 1,500 kms. These kinds of mini-crafts were designed by Czechoslovakian firm Let Kunovice until 2018. Now, they are manufactured in the Russian city of Urals in Yekaterinburg.

Crashes in Russia in 2021

On 14 August, as many as eight crew members on board were killed after a Russian plane crashed in Turkey. Five Russian servicemen and three Turkish nationals were killed in the crash, the Russian Defense Ministry had said in a statement. As per reports, the B-20 Russian water-bomber was in Turkey to help douse the blazing wildfire. Turkish media showed pictures of smoke billowing out from the mountainous region where the fire-fighting aircraft crashed.

In another such incident, a twin-engined An-26 turboprop crashed near Palana village in the north of Kamchatka Peninsula. As per Emergency Ministry reports, the aircraft lost contact with the air traffic control (ATC) and rammed against the cliff due to poor visibility, killing all passengers on board. Around 22 passengers, along with six crew members died in the crash, the Tass agency reported, quoting the Mayor of Palana village. The incident took place on 7 July 2021.

In another catastrophic crash, at least 40 passengers were killed in Moscow on 6 May after a Sukhoi Superjet-100 turned into a ball of fire after lighting hit the aircraft minutes after it took flight from the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. As per Russian media reports, the craft lost communication and made an emergency landing while it was on its way to the Arctic city of Murmansk.

