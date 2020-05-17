Russia Reports 9,709 New Coronavirus Cases, 94 Fatalities In 24 Hours

Russia has recently reported 9,709 new coronavirus cases on May 17. According to reports, this is a rise from the new cases of the previous day. Russia currently has reported 281,752 positive coronavirus cases with 2,631 deaths. 67,373 people have reportedly recovered from the deadly virus. Russia currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, just behind the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 14 that the education minister had caught COVID-19, making him one of the few high-ranking officials to be infected from the deadly virus. Speaking at a televised meeting via videoconference, Putin said it was “no secret” that Valery Falkov, the minister of science and higher education, had tested positive and recovered.

Russia has witnessed a drastic rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few weeks, overtaking Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Putin said during the meeting that Kremlin has dedicated its efforts primarily to countering the coronavirus pandemic and preparing urgent measures.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has also tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated for the infection. Mikhail was the first high-ranking official in the Russian Federation to have contracted the deadly disease.

Putin achieved a major landmark of 20 years at the helm on May 7, 2020, but his approval rating has plunged to an all-time low as the country struggles to fight the pandemic. According to reports, Putin's approval rating hit 59%, which is a historic low according to the Levada Centre, an independent Russian non-governmental polling and sociological research organisation.

The last time when Putin's approval rating was below 59 per cent was in September 1999, when he had first assumed the role of the Prime Minister of Russia. As per the Levada Center polling agency, out of the 1,608 respondents that took part in the poll via phone survey, 33 per cent disapproved of Putin's work.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 311,827 lives worldwide as of May 17. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has infected at least 4,636,173 people. Out of the total infections, 1,812,214 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities still remain under lockdown in almost many countries and the economy is struggling

