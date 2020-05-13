Who Owns Borussia Dortmund? Dortmund Net Worth, Club History And Meaning Of BVB

With the Bundesliga return set for May 16, Borussia Dortmund will be eager to finish the remainder of the season on a high. However, with the Bundesliga return nearing, fans on social media were curious to know the answer to the question 'who owns Borussia Dortmund?' and 'is there more than one Borussia Dortmund owner?'. Here are the details of the Borussia Dortmund net worth as well as the answers from the questions posed by fans on social media.

Who owns Borussia Dortmund? What is the meaning of BVB?

The answer to the question 'who owns Borussia Dortmund?' is quite intriguing as there are two participators in the ownership. The German giants are primarily owned by Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co and KGaA - two separate corporate outfits. Hans-Joachim Watzke is the current chairman of the club. The term 'BVB' takes from the clubs official name, Ballspielverein Borussia Dortmund. Using 'Ballspielverein' before the initial name indicates that Dortmund specialise in ball sports and the final 'B' in the nickname is completed by the term 'Borussia'.

Who owns Borussia Dortmund? Borussia Dortmund net worth

According to a report from Forbes, the Borussia Dortmund net worth was estimated to be around €824 million. Dortmund have won the German top-flight title on eight occasions since the club was formed in 1909. Dortmund have also won four DFB-Pokal Cups and one UEFA Champions League title. The report claimed that the Dortmund matchday revenue adds up to €142 million while the 'Black and Yellow's' earn €304 million through broadcasting rights.

On this day in 2012, we secured the first “Double” in club history by winning the DFB-Pokal 🏆



A night we will never forget! 👏 pic.twitter.com/M2qitscVmA — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 12, 2020

Who owns Borussia Dortmund? Who is the Borussia Dortmund owner?

Although Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co and KGaA are the owners of Dortmund, Reinhard Rauball is the representative president at the club. Rauball has been the president of Dortmund since November 14, 2004, and is currently serving his third term in that capacity. The Dortmund board of directors consist of Rauball, vice-president Gerd Pieper and treasurer Reinhold Lunow.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Borussia Dortmund net worth estimates have been sourced from various websites. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Borussia Dortmund net worth figures.