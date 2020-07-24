Russia Accused Of Firing Satellite Weapon, US And UK Concerned Over Space Arms Control

Russia has been accused of testing a weapon-like projectile in space that the United States and United Kingdom have claimed could be used to destroy satellites moving in the earth's orbit.

According to international media reports, US State Department said the apparent use of "in-orbit anti-satellite weaponry" was concerning while Russian defence ministry is reported to have earlier notified that it was checking on its space equipment with new technology.

US Space Command, in a tweet, said the space-based anti-satellite test was non-destructive and reiterated its commitment to 'deter defend defeat' space threats.

'Hypocritical Advocacy'

US has time and again raised concerns over Russia's satellite activities; however, this is the first time UK has accused the country of belligerent space activities. Earlier, UK lawmakers accused the government of a 'lack of curiosity' in probing Russian interference in Brexit and criticised it for underestimating Moscow's stronghold, as per reports.

Christopher Ford, Assistant Secretary of US State Department of International Security and Non-proliferation, in a tweet accused Russia of hypocrisy over space arms control. Russia is among the list of nations that have committed to a space treaty that calls for peaceful space activities and arms control in outer space. US, UK, China, India are important signatories to the international accord.

A new low for Russia’s hypocritical advocacy of space arms control: #Russia conducted an on-orbit weapons test. https://t.co/uxHFfe4gRC — State ISN Bureau (@StateISN) July 23, 2020

On the other hand, Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth of UK's space directorate expressed concerns over Russia's use of "projectile with the characteristics of a weapon" that could lead to space debris which could damage orbital satellites on which the world depends. He further urged "responsible behaviour in space".

Air Vice-Marshal @HarvSmyth, director of the UK's Space Directorate, has responded to a recent Russian satellite test in space: pic.twitter.com/zGdGwCemmR — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 23, 2020

