UK Lawmakers Criticise Government Over Lack Of Tangible Probe Into Russia's Role In Brexit

UK lawmakers have accused the government of a ‘lack of curiosity’ when it comes to digging deeper into the allegations surrounding Russia's interference in British politics.

According to reports, the British Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee long-awaited report, detailing the events of 2016 Brexit elections was supposed to shed more light on the subject but citing lack of information, the committee said it unable to come to a concrete conclusion. Moreover, the lawmakers have claimed that the administration wasn't interested in uncovering the truth.

Government criticised for 'lack of curiosity'

According to international media reports, the British Intelligence and Security Committee has said that the government took no steps to conduct a tangible investigation into the possibility of Russia interfering with the Brexit elections, even 15 months after the assessment.

In its reports, the committee added that the administration indeed showed an unwillingness to go near the subject of possible Russian interference, in stark contrast to the United States which launched a month’s long comprehensive investigation into uncovering the truth behind the 2016 presidential elections.

As per reports, the Intelligence and Security Committee’s report on Brexit vote was highly anticipated. The 2016 landmark referendum saw 52 percent of the British population vote in favour of leaving the European Union.

Ever since the election, Britain's divorce deal with EU dominated the political discussion in the country and was finally able to reach a conclusion with Boris Johnsons' electoral victory in December 2019 as it renewed his mandate for carrying out Brexit.

