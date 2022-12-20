Russia Accuses US Of Holding 60 Russians 'hostage' By Arresting Them On False Charges

Russia has accused the United States of holding over sixty Russian hostages who have been arrested on "false charges" and have been sentenced to dozens of years in prison. As tensions between US and Russia continues to escalate, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on December 20, as per Sputnik, alleged that US Justice Department sentences Russians to serve 12 years in prison, adding that tendency of such punishments might get stronger in future.

"The US authorities have been literally hunting Russians across the globe especially in countries that have bilateral treaties on extradition with the US, seeking the arrest of our citizens on false charges... The overall number of Russian citizens basically held hostage exceeds 60," said Sergey Vershinin.

Moscow warns Russians against visiting 'unfriendly' nations

Speaking further about the Russian hostages in the US, the senior Russian diplomat shared his concerns and requested people to understand the risks that could be faced by them when traveling to unfriendly countries such as America. On the "slightest suspicion", any Russian be of specific interest to US secret services and law enforcement as Russians have been presumed guilty in the US, said the diplomat, reported Sputnik.

The Embassy of Russia in Washington and the Russian general consulates in New York and Houston would be making sure that all possible help has been provided to the Russians who have been in trouble and have been seeking to return to their home, said Vershinin. Further, he added that Moscow would decisively respond to all hostile actions by the US administration.

Recently, the US and Russia held a prisoner swap. The two nations had exchanged imprisoned US basketball player, Brittney Griner and Russian businessman, Viktor Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap on December 8. Griner was charged with 9 years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country in 2022 whereas the Russian businessman, Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges.