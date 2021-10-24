"Russia & India Promote Strategic Partnership Based On Principles Of UN Charter": Kudashev

Observing October 24 as the United Nations Day and 76th anniversary since the UN Charter had come into effect in 1945, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev affirmed the need to adhere to principles stipulated in the fundamental document i.e the UN Charter to resolve international disputes 'by peaceful means, refraining from the threat or use of force, non-interference in domestic affairs, respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity, etc'. Moreover, Kudashev implied that the relevance of such principles and regulations are significant as 'we are seeing increasing attempts to use the 'might is right' approach instead of 'right is might'.

"On this day, October 24, in 1945 the UN Charter came into force. The principles stipulated in this fundamental document such as equality of all nations, resolving international disputes by peaceful means, refraining from the threat or use of force, non-interference in domestic affairs, respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity, etc., are of great relevance for the current vibrant geopolitical developments, as we are seeing increasing attempts to use the "might is right" approach instead of "right is might"," he said.

Further, drawing parallels to Russia's collective efforts to recognise norms of international law, the Russian envoy said, "For Russia, it is obvious that threats and challenges can be countered effectively only through collective efforts and in strict compliance with the universally recognized norms of international law. Based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter, Russia and India promote a special and privileged strategic partnership. Our countries stand for the United Nations to play the central coordinating role in global politics, using all its potential of universal multilateralism and legitimacy. Such a stance brings our global and regional approaches even closer, making them similar or coinciding."

United Nations Day on October 24

Marking the 76th year since the foundation of the international organ, the day marks the anniversary of the date when the UN Charter came into effect. The UN states that celebrating the Day annually provides an opportunity to amplify the "common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter" that has guided the nations for the past 76 years.

While the United Nations was established on October 24, two years later, the UN General Assembly had announced the Charter as the one which 'shall be devoted to making known to people of the world the aims and achievements of the UN and to gaining their support for its work'.