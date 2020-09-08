Russia - Saudi Arabia Discuss G20, OPEX Coronavirus Vaccine Deal

The Kremlin on September 7 said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held a telephonic conversation about various prominent things including the preparations for the G20 summit, the implementation of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, and the joint production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19. ANI quoted the Kremlin’s statement as, “In the context of Saudi Arabia's presidency in the G20, they discussed preparations for the meeting of G20 heads of state and government, which will be held in November”. Both the leaders also talked about overcoming the consequences of the novel coronavirus which has hard hit the global economy.

Russia and Saudi discusses important stuff

Putin’s initiative to create ‘green corridors’ for the purpose of mutual deliveries of medical drugs, food, equipment and technologies has also been hampered by the pandemic. Discussing the OPEC+ agreement, ANI quoted Kremlin, “Both sides expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the OPEC+ agreements, which have contributed to the stabilization of the global energy markets. They agreed to continue close coordination”. Also, “A special focus was made on the prospects of joint production of the vaccine for [coronavirus] infection prevention, developed in Russia”.

According to reports, Russians are working with a pharmaceutical company in Saudi Arabia. They have shared data from Phase I and Phase II trials with their Saudi partners. Named Sputnik V, the clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry. Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia will engage with Saudi scientists and the Saudi Health Ministry as the Russian government believes that Saudi will be a very strong partner for the process of the Sputnik V vaccine. As Russia begins production, the World Health Organisation said that it was focused on accelerating vaccine development and making sure that it was available to all. Briefing reporters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that a ‘rapid, fair and equitable’ distribution to all countries was required if a successful vaccine was developed in future.

