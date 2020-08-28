Vladimir Putin Vouches For Russian COVID-19 Vaccine's Safety And Effectiveness

Russian President Vladimir Putin applauded the COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' on Thursday, August 27. He added that the vaccine developed by the country's scientists earlier this month is effective and safe. Putin's comments come amid global concerns about the drug that has only been studied for just two months.

In an interview with the state Rossia 24 TV channel on Thursday, the Russian President is reported to have said that the 'world’s first vaccine' against COVID-19 received a government nod and was approved “in strict accordance with Russian laws” at par with “international practice and regulations.”

Researchers criticise Russia

According to the reports, the claim comes after the researchers across the globe criticised Russia for its fast-track approval of the vaccine and failure to share any data confirming the authenticity of the vaccine. Russia has been accused of violating scientific protocol.

Putin said, "It is completely obvious for our specialists today that this vaccine forms lasting immunity ... and it is safe".

As per reports, the President earlier claimed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated, developed anti-bodies and is doing good. But there was no scientific evidence to verify these claims, the report added. International experts believe that any vaccine should be tested first in advanced trials which involves a huge number of people to verify that it is safe and effective before being licensed.

Sputnik V Advanced Human Trials

Moreover, Russia has announced advanced human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' that it endorsed earlier on August 11. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday, August 26 welcomed residents to enlist for the trials that would apparently keep going for six months and would include 40,000 individuals.

The new move comes after the UN health agency WHO said the Russian vaccine was not part of the nine candidates in advanced stages of testing as the country had failed to provide enough proof to the global health body for it to evaluate the drug.

Sergei Sobyanin in his most recent greeting said the residents of Moscow have a great opportunity to become part of the "post-registration research" that would crush the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged Russian residents to pursue the clinical trials of the potential immunization that has been created by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow in partnership with the Defense Ministry.

