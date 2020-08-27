Russia Announces Advanced Trials For Its COVID-19 Vaccine, Invites Volunteers

Russia has announced advanced human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' that it approved earlier on August 11. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday, August 26 invited residents to register for the trials that would reportedly last for six months and would involve at least 40,000 people.

The move comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the Russian vaccine was not part of the nine candidates in advanced stages of testing as the country had failed to provide sufficient evidence to the global health body for it to evaluate the drug.

Sergei Sobyanin in his latest invitation said the residents of Moscow have an opportunity to become part of the "post-registration research" that would defeat the coronavirus pandemic. He encouraged Russian citizens to sign-up for the clinical trials of the potential vaccine that has been developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow in partnership with the Defence Ministry.

While announcing the "first COVID-19 vaccine" earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed that one of his daughters has taken the drug in order to propagate that it is safe and effective for use.

According to reports, Russian scientists working on the vaccine had inoculated the drug just months ago, garnering criticism from the international health community for rushing human trials. Scientists in the country even compared it with the space-race, saying Russia will be the first country to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine has been aptly named 'Sputnik V', after the first artificial satellite launched by the USSR, in order to suit that narrative. Experts from across the world have, however, expressed concern over the safety and efficacy of the drug due to lack of evidence.

COVID-19 pandemic

Russia is currently one of the worst affected countries in the world, nearing 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Russia has registered over 16,000 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the United States remains the worst-hit nation with over 5.8 million cases and at least 1,79,000 deaths. The global tally from the disease, that has spread outwards from China, stands at 24 million infections and 8,22,167 deaths as of August 27.

