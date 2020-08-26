COVID-19: WHO Scientist Highlights The 'other Challenge' after Vaccine Is Discovered

While the entire world has been grappling with COVID-19, which as of Wednesday, has claimed the lives of almost 810,492 people globally, the world shall soon be facing 'another challenge' said the Chief Scientist of WHO Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.

By 2021, some good news is awaited, said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of WHO when asked about the developments over the vaccine at the valedictory ceremony of the 15th Conference on Public Policy and Management, which was hosted by the Centre for Public Policy, Indian Institute of Management Banglore(IIMB).

"However, the other challenge that the world might face, after the vaccine would come into existence, is to stop the more powerful nations from occupying all the doses," added Swaminathan.

However, India is in a much better position in comparison to other countries, since a lot of firms are trying to discover the vaccine, either by collaborating with firms from other nations or by themselves, added Swaminathan.

"The mortality rate in South Asia and Africa has not increased in the second wave of the pandemic," added Swaminathan.

While the pandemic has aggravated the already existing polarities, but at the same time, has also proved to be an opportunity to learn, which would improve flexibility and make the Public Health Systems even more stronger, added Swaminathan.

At present, all the efforts must be concentrated at collaborations across the planet, while dealing with the diagnosis of the virus, curing the virus, any issues regarding the behavioural and mental health of the masses and the development of the vaccine, added Swaminathan.

(With Inputs From PTI)





