Russia Anticipates Potential Ukrainian Attack In Donbas Amid Escalating Troops Buildup

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday stated that a massive buildup of Ukrainian soldiers on the Donbas line of contact suggests Kyiv is bracing for an invasion. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that Ukrainian authorities are deploying a large number of personnel and equipment along the line of contact with the self-proclaimed republics. "The nature of this concentration suggests offensive operations are being planned, and such a threat exists right now," the spokesperson added. He further stated that if the situation persists, there will not be any chance of a military solution in Ukraine and Moscow would want NATO members to convey this to Kyiv.

Pescov asserted that provocations from Kyiv in Donbas are now very serious, far higher than before. Peskov also stated that the heightened tensions surrounding Ukraine are due to aggressive anti-Russian info campaigns led by the West. Denis Pushilin, the chief of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Eastern Ukraine, seconded him, saying Kyiv is sending artillery and tanks to the Donbas line of contact, as per Sputnik. Pushilin went on to say that the DPR is on high alert to counter any potential threats in the coming days.

Russia keen on resolving Ukraine issue: Peskov

Earlier last week, Peskov noted that Russia cannot stress the significance of talks on security guarantees enough, as the situation on the Ukrainian border raises concerns. He stated that Russia is keen on resolving the problem because there is too much tension on the border. Peskov went on to say that there is far too much friction in this part of Europe and it also brings new issues, that poses a great danger to the continent, as per CNN. Commenting on Russia's purported escalation around Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesperson stated that such claims are baseless and that the world is full of "fake news and false accusations."

Russia-US-NATO talks failed to yield any result

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian diplomats met with US and NATO counterparts earlier this month to discuss measures to de-escalate tensions and restore strategic stability. Moscow offered its recommendations, which included a mutual reluctance to deploy certain armaments close to each other's borders as well as a desire that NATO does not expand eastward. However, the majority of the recommendations were rejected by the US and NATO. Meanwhile, the West's narrative accusing Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine has remained unchanged.

Image: AP/Representative image