Russia Backed Regime's Offensive In Syria Displaced 7 Lakh Since December: UN

UN on Monday said that a Russia backed offensive by the Bashar al-Assad lead regime on the last major rebel bastion in Northwestern Syria has displaced close to 7,00,000 people since December. Speaking to media reporters, David Swanson, the spokesman for the United Nation’s Humanitarian Coordination Office said that the violence in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo has displaced close to 6,89,000 people. These numbers come as Syrian Troops consolidated control of Idlib town on earlier on Sunday, international media reported.

29 civilians killed in the raids

Meanwhile, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Russian and regime bombardment on the last major rebel enclave in Syria has killed 29 civilians in a day. Six children were among nine civilians reportedly killed early Monday in raids on the village of Abin Semaan, in Aleppo province where Russian-backed regime forces have been waging a fierce offensive to retake a key highway, said the international monitor.

Adding to the devastation, eight people were killed and seven others were left injured after a car bomb exploded in Syria's city of Afrin on Monday, international media reported. As per reports, the bomb detonated on a truck containing diesel-filled barrels and the attack was carried out by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey designates as a terrorist group.

According to media reports, Afrin is under the control of the Turkish Armed Forces and Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army. The city was taken over by Turkish forces and Ankara-backed rebels in March 2018. Further details on the bomb blast are still awaited, however, certain media reports suggest that the injured are in critical condition.

Afrin district is part of Syria's Aleppo province which has a total population of 1,72,095 people living as of 2005 census. The town is named after the Afrin River that flows in the region. An estimated 50,000 to 70,000 people remained in the city after the Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army gained control of the area. The Kurdish-led People Protection Units (YPG) took control of the city after Syrian government forces withdrew following the civil war in the summer of 2012.

(With Agency Inputs)