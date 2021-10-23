Russia, China Conduct First-ever 'Maritime Interaction-2021' In Pacific Ocean

Chinese and Russian navies held their first-ever maritime patrol 'Maritime Interaction-2021' in the Western Pacific waters as the two countries sent a total of 10 warships under the Russian Pacific Fleet and six carrier-based helicopters for the military exercise in the Sea of Japan, and the East China Sea between October 17-23, the defence ministry for both Russia and China said in separate statements on Friday.

The naval cooperation drills strictly abided by the international laws and did not enter the sovereign territorial waters of other nations, China’s defence ministry stated.

“This operation is part of the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian armed forces and is not targeted at third parties,” it added.

"The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese naval forces conducted the first patrol in the western Pacific Ocean from October 17-23," Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

“This joint maritime cruise aims to further develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in the new era, enhance the joint action capabilities of both parties, and jointly maintain international and regional strategic stability,” China stated in a release.

The joint military exercise involved the tactical naval manoeuvring, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, with the actual use of weaponry as warships from navies of both countries sailed through the Tsugaru Strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido. Japan strictly watched the military actions of Russia and China which, as per the experts, was aimed to counter the influence of the United States. ”The group of ships passed through the Tsugaru Strait for the first time as part of the patrol," Russia's defence ministry said in the statement.

Furthermore, the Russian ministry added, that the “tasks of the patrols were the demonstration of the Russian and Chinese state flags, maintaining of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and guardianship of the subjects of maritime economic activities of the two countries.”

Russia 'greater threat' than China, says US

The United States had earlier stated that Russia is the source of a bigger security threat for Washington and Europe, instead of China. US under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl said at the Lithuania-hosted Baltic Military Conference on Friday that Russia may actually represent the primary security challenge and added that the country is facing in military domain and “certainly for Europe.” As per the official release by the US Department of defence of the Pentagon, US stressed that Russia is an “increasingly assertive adversary.”

Notably, Kahl said that China might be, in fact, just 'the pacing threat.' The US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy said, "Russia erodes transparency and predictability, uses military force to achieve its goals, supports proxy groups to sow chaos and doubt, undermines the rules-based international order through cyber and international activities and violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours.”

