Biden, Macron Take Stock Of US-France Cooperation; Discuss Sahel Conflict & Indo-Pacific

US President Joe Biden, on Friday, held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron wherein he discussed a myriad range of issues including security threats, their upcoming meeting amongst others. As per a readout of the conversation, both the leaders also reviewed their ongoing efforts to enhance stability and security in the Sahel region. Notably, last month, French troops neutralised the Islamic State (IS) leader Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui in Sahel.

I enjoyed speaking with President Macron of France today. I look forward to meeting with him in Rome later this month to continue the conversation, take stock of the many areas of U.S.-France cooperation, and reinforce our shared interests and common values. pic.twitter.com/B1gvPcbtSL — President Biden (@POTUS) October 22, 2021

Additionally, the swinging status quo in the Indo-pacific region was also brought to the discussion table. Notably, both Paris and Washington have opposed China’s increasing military exercises in the South China Sea and called for increased cooperation in combating Chinese threats. During the long conversation, both the leaders also deliberated upon efforts to enable a stronger and more capable European defence while ensuring complementarity with NATO.

“President Biden looks forward to the meeting with President Macron in Rome later this month, where they will continue the conversation, take stock of the many areas of US-France cooperation, and reinforce our shared interests and common values as we take on challenges and opportunities together,” the White House said.

France calls back its US Envoy

The phone conversation came days after France called back Philippe Etienne, its ambassador to the US, due to a dispute between France and Australia over a US submarine contract (AUKUS), according to a report by Sputnik. When French ambassador Etienne arrived at Dulles International Airport in Washington on 29 September, he refused to answer journalists' questions.

It came after Australia abandoned a $66 billion submarine deal with France in favour of a collaboration with the US and the UK under the AUKUS trilateral security alliance. The decision was viewed as a "stab in the back" by France, which also summoned its ambassador from Australia. Following a phone call with United States' President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to send Etienne back to Washington. Recently, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, to discuss the problem and said that restoring trust between the two countries "will require time and action."

(Image: AP/POTUS/Twitter)