Russia Claims It Detected US Air Force reconnaissance Aircraft Within 35 Km Of Its Border

The Russian Defence Ministry has informed that a reconnaissance and strike control aircraft of USAF E-8C was tracked in the water area of the Black Sea on November 9. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the aircraft, which departed from the Ramstein airbase in Germany, was accompanied by radar means of anti-aircraft missile forces of Russian Aerospace Forces.

The American aircraft E-8C flew from Ramstein airbase in Germany for 5 hours and 13 minutes. The Russian Defence Ministry further stated that the armed forces of the country continue to monitor the situation in the Black Sea region.

US aircraft E-8C came within 35 kilometres of the Russian border, as per the Russian Defence Ministry. The Russian Ministry in a statement on Facebook noted that the US activity in the area causes destabilisation in the Black Sea region. Furthermore, the Russian Defence Ministry noted that tactical, patrol, strategic aviation and contingents of the armed forces of Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine are also involved in the drills, in addition to the US Navy.

"The reconnaissance and strike control aircraft of the USAF E-8C was detected in the water area of the Black Sea on November 9 in the period from 14.15 to 19.28," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

Russian military detects USAF E-8C aircraft

The Russian Defence Ministry in the statement said, "Considering that the exercise in addition to the US Navy plans to use tactical, patrol and strategic aviation, as well as contingents of the Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine, it is important to study the alleged theater of military actions in the case of preparation of Kiev a force decision in the southeast."

The Defence Ministry further stated that the multinational exercise was conducted by the joint command of US Armed forces in Europe in the Black Sea. As per the statement, destruction was caused by guided-missile weapons "Porter" of the US Navy, the tanker "John Lenthall" of the US Navy and the staff ship "Mount Whitney" of the US Navy. Furthermore, the Russian Armed forces continue to observe the situation in the Black Sea region.

Image: AP/Shutterstock/RepresentativeImage