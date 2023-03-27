The unrest in Israel has caught the attention of Moscow, with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov expressing concern over the situation. In a statement to TASS on Monday, Bogdanov, who is also Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, emphasized the need to ensure the safety of Russian nationals in the country amidst the ongoing protests. "We are monitoring the situation closely, but we believe that it is up to the Israelis to resolve their own issues," he stated.

The protests in Israel were sparked by the recent dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following Gallant's public support for suspending the ruling coalition's judicial reforms. The move has generated significant opposition, leading to widespread protests across the country.

Netanyahu's government at risk?

The planned public statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, originally scheduled for 10 a.m., has been delayed due to reports of potential coalition fractures. It is rumored that far-right parties in the coalition have threatened to dissolve the government if Netanyahu halts the controversial judicial overhaul.

According to Channel 12 news, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has reportedly threatened to resign from the coalition during a meeting of faction leaders. Meanwhile, unnamed sources from the Likud party have told the Walla news site that Justice Minister Yariv Levin is urging Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Ben Gvir to pressure Netanyahu into continuing with the legal overhaul by threatening to break up the government. As of now, no new time has been given for the prime minister's statement, which was expected to include an announcement of a freeze on the legislation.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rescind the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was fired after publicly criticizing the coalition's legislative overhaul. Speaking at the Yesh Atid party's Knesset faction meeting, Lapid accused Netanyahu of firing Gallant for telling the truth about the government's attempt to deny reality.

Lapid has urged Netanyahu to cancel the dismissal, and pointed out that the prime minister has yet to send an official letter to Gallant, which would start a 48-hour countdown to his dismissal. Like Gallant, Lapid warns that Israel cannot afford a change of defense minister at this critical time, citing the risks in all arenas and the possibility of the country falling apart.