COVID-19: Russia Reports 10,028 New Cases, Total Soars To 242,271

Virus Response Headquarters of Russia has reported that the country has 10,028 new coronavirus cases on May 13 bringing the total tally to 242,271. According to the reports, the country has recorded nearly 2,200 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, Russia has the second-highest number of cases worldwide after US. It has reportedly confirmed over 10,000 cases per day for 11 consecutive days.

2nd highest number of coronavirus cases

Russia had recorded a second-highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on May 11, taking its overall tally ahead of Italy and the United Kingdom. Russia has now the 2nd highest number of coronavirus cases worldwide, only behind the United States. While the mortality rate has remained far less than several other worst-hit countries, Kremlin critics have questioned the credibility of the figures. President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation on May 11 and announced the decision on ongoing lockdown. Putin had declared May 6 to May 8, 2020, as non-working days with full pay, and had also instructed the top officials to extend the COVID-19 measures until May 11 for the safety of the population.

Peskov tests positive

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest aide, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he has coronavirus on May 12 and is now hospitalised. In an unprecedented development of the pandemic in the Russian Federation, Peskov told a news agency that “Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated”. Peskov has been the spokesperson for Putin since 2008 and had started working with him back in the 2000s.

Even though coronavirus infected people with mild to no symptoms of the disease are not hospitalised in Russia, the reason behind Peskov’s admission remains unclear if it indicates the seriousness of symptoms or it is an extra precautionary measure. According to Russian media reports, Peskov was apparently last seen in public on April 30 “at a meeting with Vladimir Putin”. However, it is not known if both individuals were in the same room as the meetings in the Russian government have been switched to teleconferences.

