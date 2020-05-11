Russia Overtakes Italy, UK In Coronavirus Cases, Third Highest Worldwide

Russia has recorded a second-highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on May 11, taking its overall tally ahead of Italy and the United Kingdom. Russia has now the 3rd highest number of coronavirus cases worldwide, only behind the United States and Spain.

According to the latest report, Russia has 221,344 confirmed cases of coronavirus with over 2,000 fatalities related to the infection. While the mortality rate has remained far less than several other worst-hit countries, Kremlin critics have questioned the credibility of the figures.

President Vladimir Putin is set to address the nation on May 11 and is expected to announce the decision on ongoing lockdown. Putin had declared May 6 to May 8, 2020, as non-working days with full pay, and had also instructed the top officials to extend the COVID-19 measures until May 11 for the safety of the population.

On April 29, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that it is not possible to give an exact date as to when the COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in the country. While chairing a meet of the government’s coordinating council via a video link for combating the spread of coronavirus, the Russian leader that it can also not predict the date for reopening of borders among lifting of other restrictions.

The US remains worst-hit

Over 4.2 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 284,000 deaths, overwhelming health care facilities across the globe. The United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, are the worst-hit countries, in terms of the death toll, due to the pandemic with around 60 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone.

