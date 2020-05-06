Russia Reports 10,559 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Total Soars To 165,929

Coronavirus response center in Russia has reportedly said in a statement that the country has recorded nearly 10,559 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours on May 6 taking its total cases of infections to 165,929. According to the international media reports, the center's data revealed that there has been a single day spike over 10,000 for four consecutive days. As per reports, the current death toll in the nation stands at 1,537 with 86 new deaths.

On the other hand, 21,327 people have recovered, including 1,462 over the last 24 hours, the statement reportedly said. The capital city, Moscow is the worst-hit region which has 5,858 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours taking its total number of infections to 85, 973. Russia's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog reportedly said in a statement on Wednesday that people had been quarantined and were under medical observation as of Tuesday. The statement added that more than 4.6 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far across the nation.

Lockdown extended

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the ongoing lockdown across the country until mid-May to contain the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Putin has declared May 6 to May 8, 2020, as non-working days with full pay, and also instructed the top officials to extend the COVID-19 measures until May 11 for the safety of the population. On April 29, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that it is not possible to give an exact date as to when the COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in the country. While chairing a meet of the government’s coordinating council via a video link for combating the spread of coronavirus, the Russian leader that it can also not predict the date for reopening of borders among lifting of other restrictions.

Earlier, Kremlin had imposed a travel ban barring entry of foreigners until April 30 to check the spread of coronavirus. Mikhail said that he had signed a government decree extending the travel ban for foreigners but didn’t provide any details. However, he added that some exceptions would be granted to specialists who maintain facilities manufacturing essential equipment to fight coronavirus.

