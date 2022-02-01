Russia: Court Cancels Jailed Putin-critic's Lawsuit Challenging 'terrorist' Classification

Detained Russian lawyer and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny had filed a lawsuit to fight his classification as a supporter of extremist views and a person prone to committing terrorism and extremism-related offences. However, it was dismissed by the Petushinsky District Court in Russia on Tuesday, a source from the court told local media. As per a report by TASS, a court secretariat source announced that the court dismissed Navalny's lawsuit and added that the decision may be appealed.

A panel at the penitentiary colony where Navalny is serving his term had identified him as a supporter of extremist ideology and someone who is prone to conduct terror and extremism-related crimes on October 7, according to TASS. On the same day, he was taken from the list of detainees who were prone to attempting an escape.

Navalny to remain segregated from relationships

Officials from the Federal Penitentiary Service's told the court that being on the list meant Navalny had to participate in individual preventative talks and be segregated from relationships and conditions that were harmful to him, but that it had no effect on his daily routine at the colony. Navalny was added to the list after committing administrative offences, being a defendant in a criminal case, and being the founder of the FBK organisation, which is registered in Russia as a non-profit functioning as a foreign agent. It was branded as extremist by a court judgement.

Navalny was placed on a wanted list for frequently violating his probation in the Yves Rocher case, for which he was convicted to a suspended sentence, TASS reported. On 17 January 2021, he was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow after returning from Germany. A Moscow court sentenced him to a prison sentence on February 2.

Russia asks for Navalny's high-level corruption video investigations to be removed

Meanwhile, Russia has threatened to block at least 10 news outlets on Monday unless they removed coverage of Alexei Navalny's high-level corruption video investigations, which are now technically prohibited as extremist, according to The Moscow Times.

Six stories of Navalny have been ordered to be taken down by the independent Dozhd broadcaster. Many other regional news organisations have also been told to stop covering Navalny's inquiries.

(Image: AP)