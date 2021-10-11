Russia Debunks Claims Of Meddling In Western Balkans And Violating International Law

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed Moscow’s interference in the non-European Union Balkan nations in violation of the international rules. Russian news agency TASS quoted Lavrov calling for “concrete facts” to prove the “baseless” accusations against Russia that it violated the international law in the Western Balkan or anywhere else in the world.

Following Sergey Lavrov’s meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Lavrov stated that Moscow’s relationship with Serbia, as well as other Balkan neighbours, is based on respect for each other’s interests. Lavrov also lashed out at the EU for its “neo-colonial” approach towards the entire region, as per the report.

"If anyone has concrete facts to prove these baseless accusations that Russia has been violating international law in the Western Balkans or elsewhere they are welcome to present them," he said at a press conference, TASS reported.

Serbia hails Russia ties at EU Balkans summit

Meanwhile, during a summit including EU and Western Balkan leaders, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hailed his ties with Kremlin for protecting the nation. As per The Guardian report, this fuelled fears that China and Russia would be getting benefits with the bloc further ‘forestalled’ over enlargement. Vucic reportedly said that he was correct for maintaining ties with both Beijing and Moscow even as the EU continued to raise concerns. Serbian President described his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as the “kingmaker” in energy.

The Serbian leader noted that the decision to ignore the disagreements from the United States as well as other nations over the gas link with Russia was now directly beneficial. He reportedly told the media “Residents of Serbia are rational, they want to be a part of the world, a part of the European Union, but Serbian residents do not want to spoil relations with Russia and China, and this proved to be the right thing to do.”

Vucic reportedly said, “Why is it the right thing to do? If we had succumbed to pressure of foreign countries objecting the construction of the Russian pipeline we would have had problems this winter, with no more gas for Serbia coming via Beregovo.”

