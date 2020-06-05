Russia Defends Iran's Right To Explore Space After US Objection Over Satellite Launch

Russia has come in support of Iran saying that it has every right to launch satellites after the United States' objection to Tehran's recent launch on April 22. Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia has said that the United States' objection to Iran's right to explore space is a matter of 'serious concern and profound regret'.

Vassily Nebenzia wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he dismissed the US' claim that Tehran's launch was in violation of UNSC resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal, that was unilaterally called-off by Donald Trump last year.

"Iran has never possessed nuclear weapons, nor does it possess these weapons now, nor, we expect, will it ever possess them in the future," Nebenzia said in the letter. As per reports, Nebenzia's letter was in response to the United States Ambassador Kelly Craft's letter to the council last month where he said that the technology used in the satellite launch by Iran can also be used in ballistic missile development as they are interchangeable. Ballistic missiles are used to launch nuclear weapons.

US' withdrawal

The United States has long opposed Iran's missile development program fearing that it could lead to the country developing nuclear technology in the future. US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Obama-era nuclear deal last year, drawing criticism from parties to the agreement, including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, who still back the JCPOA.

