Trump Calls It 'common Sense' To Allow Russia Back In G7, Threatens To Postpone Meeting

US President Donald Trump on June 3 said that it is ‘common sense’ to invite Russia back into the G7. According to reports, Trump has stated that it would make solving various issues much easier if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to rejoin the group. Russia was expelled from G7 in 2014 after its forceful annexation Crimea.

Trump: Easier to solve problems if 'Russia is included'

Trump, in addition to inviting Russia, has also extended the invitation to Australia, South Korea and India. While Canada has vehemently objected to Russia's return to the group, nations such as Japan have steered clear of the topic and not yet weighed in. Germany, on the other hand, has claimed that the current global climate is not the right time to change the meeting’s format.

Even with the growing chorus of nations unwilling to expand the membership, Trump has stated that if the current members do not discuss the matter, he will be forced to postpone the upcoming meeting of the Group of Seven nations (G-7), international media reported.

Canada’s objection

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on June 1 that Russia will not be included in the upcoming meeting of Group of Seven nations (G-7), days after the US President Donald Trump revealed that he has plans to invite Russia. “Its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7 and why it will continue to remain out,” Trudeau said.

European Union leaders also disapproved of Russia's return to the G7. According to reports, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrellhas said that Russia must change its course to allow for the group to have a meaningful discussion before it can be allowed back.

What is the G7 Summit?

Often being looked at as the grouping of 'rich countries,' the G7 Summit is a platform for Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States to discuss global economic policies. First created in 1975, the group included six countries, with Canada joining a year later. The US currently holds the annual presidency of G7 countries.

(Image Credits - AP)

