Russia Demands Convicted Murdered Krasikov In Exchange For 2 US Nationals In Prisoner Swap

The Russian government is now planning to negotiate a better deal with US officials in exchange for the release of basketball player Brittney Griner and Police officer Paul Whelan. According to a report by CNN, Kremlin requested a former colonel from the country's domestic spy agency convicted of murder in Germany last year to be included in the US' proposed swap. Earlier, it was reported Moscow would force the Biden administration to release notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the two US nationals. The American broadcaster sources claimed that the Russian officials have not communicated with Pentagon officially and added they took an informal channel to secure the release of Vadim Krasikov.

Notably, in December last year, Krasikov was found guilty of shooting a former platoon commander for the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, in the head at close range in August 2019. He is currently in German custody and has been facing life imprisonment. The media sources said it was unlikely that Germany would react to Russia's demand as it had not initiated the process officially. Also, the US officials did not consider the offer "legitimate" as Moscow did not engage with Washington formally.

However, a government official familiar with the development told CNN Pentagon is desperate to bring their citizens back to the motherland and added the officials did make quiet inquiries to the Germans about whether they might be willing to include Krasikov in the trade. Besides, a German official told the American media outlet that Germany was not taking the deal "seriously" due to the Kremlin's attempt to deal with the unofficial channel. But the earlier unreported discussions reveal that Russian officials have at least somewhat engaged with the US proposal.

Lavrov suggests Blinken return to a professional dialogue

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephonic conversation, with Pentagon urging Russia to accept a deal to win the release of Griner-- who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February-- and Whelan. "I urged Foreign Minister Lavrov to move forward with that proposal," he said. "I can’t give you an assessment of whether that is any more or less likely," he added. In a statement released after the call, it said Lavrov strongly suggested Blinken return to a professional dialogue in the mode of quiet diplomacy on any efforts at American detainees’ release.

