Russia Deplores ‘provocative’ Drone Attack On Iran, Warns Of ‘uncontrolled Escalation’

Russia, the nation that has launched a barrage of attacks on neighboring Ukraine since last year, warned that the “provocative” drone attack on Iran on Saturday can yield repercussions that could ruin “peace and stability” in the Middle East. According to Sputnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on the Iranian city of Isfahan on Monday and said that it could further escalate tensions in the region.

"We strongly condemn any provocative actions which can potentially provoke an uncontrolled escalation of tension in a region that's already far from calm. Such destructive actions can have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. She further urged "the organizers of the provocative sortie, their patrons, and those who gloat over" the terror attack to realize that their aspirations of "weakening Iran" are "in vain."

Iran did not ask Moscow for help in probing drone attacks, says Russia

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko informed that Tehran has not yet urged Russia for assistance in investigating drone attacks on military facility in Isfahan.

"So far, we have not received such appeals through the official channel," Rudenko told reporters as per Sputik.

All you need to know about the drone attack that rattled Iran

On the night of Saturday, a drone strike hit a military facility in Isfahan, causing an explosion. Following the incident, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said at a press conference that the “cowardly drone attack on a military site in central Iran will not impede Iran’s progress on its peaceful nuclear program.”

Three drones were shot down by Iranian air defences. Videos of the explosion shared on social media display the collapse of the roof of a military plant as thick plumes of smoke erupt in the night sky. "Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop's roof," the Iranian Defense Ministry said, according to state news agency IRNA.

While no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, senior intelligence officials familiar with the conversation held between the US and Israel have said that the strike was carried out by Israel’s premier intelligence agency Mossad, the New York Times reported.