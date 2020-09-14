Skyfall: Russia's Nuclear-powered Missile Could Fly Around The Globe, To Launch By 2025

Russia is reportedly developing a new type of missile, called the '9M730 Burevestnik missile', that could fly around the globe for years before striking at any time. While NATO reportedly nicknamed the missile as 'Skyfall', it was reported that the missile was linked to the death of five scientists after an accident in Nyonoksa, in northeastern Russia, last year. The incident had reportedly caused a radiation spike that was ‘one thousand times higher than lethal’ when it occurred.

While speaking at a news briefing, Britain’s Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Jim Hockenhull informed that Moscow is testing a subsonic nuclear-powered cruise missile system which has global reach and would allow an attack from unexpected directions.

READ: Whistleblower's Claims On Russian Interference Fits Pattern

The senior defence intelligence official said that the missile could be ready to launch by 2025. Meanwhile, the Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly described the missile as a weapon that is ‘radically new type of weaponry’ that has ‘unlimited range and unlimited ability to manoeuvre’.

Hockenhull addressed the media briefing after he spoke at the Five Eyes intelligence hub at RAF Wyton in Cambridgeshire. Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance made up of boffins from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

READ: Russians Vote In Dozens Of Local Elections Targeted By Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny

Russia ‘can’t be underestimated’

In addition to announcing about the new Russian missile, Britain’s Chief of Defence Intelligence reportedly said that Russia has been investing in submarines and other underwater capabilities, including an unmanned craft that could be capable of delivering a nuclear payload to coastal targets, or even carrier groups at sea. It is believed that the submarine could also target undersea internet cables.

Furthermore, Hockenhull outlines how despite Russia’s army is much smaller than it was during the Cold War, it can’t be underestimated as the country has completely changed its strategy with regards to warfare since then. He reportedly explained that Moscow have looked hard at the West to see where best to place their investment to give other countries most challenges. The senior officials also mentioned that Iran and North Korea pose regional threats, but maintained that China presents the biggest realistic threat to stability around the globe.

READ: Russian Police Seek Access To 'poisoned' Alexei Navalny For Questioning

READ: Prosecutor Looking Into The Origins Of Russia Probe Resigns