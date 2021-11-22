Russia Dismisses 'absurd' US Intelligence Reports Alleging Ukraine Invasion

Russia has refuted US media reports alleging impending 'invasion' of Moscow into Ukraine, terming it as 'absurd'. Even though the American media outlets quoted intelligence officials, as per a report by Sputnik, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that some American media outlets are being used as a tool for targeted information campaigns against Russia.

His remarks came after New York Times said that 'the buildup is being taken seriously and the United States is not assuming it is a bluff'.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press also said that American officials are puzzled in deciding Washington's reaction to the ongoing situation involving Russian troops buildup. Other media reports have stated that US intelligence officers have shared information with allies, warning them about Russian incursion.

Earlier on November 21, the head of Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency told Military Times in an interview that Russia has more than 92,000 troops deployed on its border with Ukraine and was going to attack Kyiv by the end of January or beginning of February through airstrikes, artillery and armour attacks. Ukraine Brig. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov told the outlet that Moscow will make an incursion into Ukraine via neighbouring Belarus.

Following the reports, Sputnik quoted Peskov as saying, "We see that there is a targeted information campaign ... some American newspapers are actively involved in this. This is increasing tensions, this is again an attempt, in fact, to present the Russian Federation as a certain party that threatens the settlement process."

'Kyiv itself is building forces'

Additionally, Peskov noted that Moscow has been monitoring the situation in Ukraine with concern as NATO helped Kyiv in building up its forces.

Kremlin spokesperson was further quoted as saying, "Kyiv itself is building up its forces, Kyiv is being helped to build up its forces. Kiev is supplied with a significant amount of weapons, including modern, high-tech weapons. And all this, of course, we are watching with great concern, knowing the significant influence of extremist politicians in Ukraine."

These remarks came after Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, earlier on Monday, said that the unfounded reports that have appeared on western media outlets, claiming that Moscow is using the present migration crisis to 'invade' Ukraine, are nothing but a myth.

US being pressured into supporting Ukraine

Earlier, AP along with other US-based media outlets reported that US officials are left baffled by the buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine, which has muddied the response by US President Joe Biden's administration.

According to AP, some of the Republican lawmakers have been pressing the US to increase its military support for Ukraine. However, that risks turning what might be just a muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-fledged confrontation, which would only add to the challenges for Ukraine. It would also reportedly trigger an energy crisis in Europe.

The same media report noted that a weak response from the US also has its own set of risks such as Putin being emboldened to take more aggressive steps against Ukraine. Meanwhile, fears are also growing over the Russian President trying to seize more of its territory. All of this, AP noted, could cause more political damage for US President Joe Biden, especially when his popularity is dropping.

US officials admit they don’t know what Putin is up to

Notably, determining the right balance would be easier if the United States had a better understanding of what the Russian President was trying to accomplish. But reportedly, senior American officials admit they don’t know the answer to the same. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said as quoted by AP, "We’re not sure exactly what Mr. Putin is up to."

A week earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said, "We don’t have clarity into Moscow’s intentions, but we do know its playbook."

As per the AP report, a Democrat and member of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep Mike Quigley had said that better knowledge of Putin’s intentions was critical to avoid the mistakes that have started great wars.

He also noted that any response from the United States must be calibrated to avoid them being 'an appeaser or a provocateur'. Quigley, as per AP said, "This is a tough, tough area to try to gain information...It’s a challenge that’s as tough or tougher than it’s ever been. It has a pretty serious impact on our ability to make the correct decisions."

(IMAGE: AP)