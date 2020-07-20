Russia: First Ever All-female Crew Deployed To Patrol Black Sea Ahead Of Navy Day Parade

Ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Russia, an all-female navy crew was deployed to patrol the Black Sea for the first time along with an array of military drills.

The naval regiment is set to portray Russia’s military might as the all-women crew rehearsed combat roles by bombing RGD-5 hand grenades in case of incursion onboard the patrol vessel. Over 200 combat ships will take part in parades on Russian Navy Day held on July 26, as per international media reports.

Overall, the festivities will involve about 200 warships of various classes, more than 100 items of combat hardware, up to 80 aircraft, and about 15,000 personnel, Russia’s defense chief said in a statement.

According to a report, the Naval Parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt and the all-women military voyage will depict women’s role in the armed forces.

Based in Crimea, the naval regiment is a part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. While the naval roles are perceived as the less suitable career options for women in Russia, President Vladimir Putin shattered the norm after he signed a decree allowing the entry of women in the armed forces in the naval command.

Neva River Parade

Last year, Russia held its naval parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt. According to reports, Admiral Kasatonov frigate, Gremyashchiy corvette, Kronshtadt submarine of project 677, Mytishchi and Serpukhov small missile ships and Ivan Antonov minesweeper participated in the drill.

With over 4,000 personnel, 43 warships and submarines, as well as, 41 aircraft, Russia portrayed its military strength in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea straits.

