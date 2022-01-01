Russia FM Sergey Lavrov Says Taliban Should Keep Their Promises To Get Recognition

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the idea of the Taliban being recognised is premature at the moment as they have not formed an inclusive government as of now. As per TASS, he stated that if the Taliban wants to be recognised, they have to maintain their commitments, such as forming an inclusive government and combating terrorism and drug trafficking. He went on to say that Russia would progressively remove the Taliban from the UN Security Council's blacklist if they do so. He also claimed that doing so would provide the groundwork for official recognition of Afghanistan's new government.

Lavrov stated that Russia was still in contact with Taliban representatives, who took authority in mid-August. He stated that they maintain business-like relations with officials of the Taliban administration. He also said that in the context of the socio-economic crisis, the humanitarian realm is becoming an especially crucial area of maintaining contact with them, according to Pajhwok News. In November and December, Russia supplied multiple batches of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and assisted Afghan students in travelling to Russia to continue their studies.

Moscow has not received any information from the Taliban side

According to ANI, on the other hand, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow has not received any information from the Taliban side regarding their decision to send an envoy to Russia, and the country's recognition of the Taliban's government is currently out of the question. She stated that they have received no notifications from the Afghan side, regarding their decision to send an ambassador to Russia.

No government has acknowledged the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan as of yet. Ghulam Isaczai resigned as Afghanistan's UN envoy after being appointed by now-deposed President Ashraf Ghani. The Taliban addressed the United Nations in September, stating that Isaczai's role had been finished and that he no longer represents Afghanistan.

Ghulam Isaczai has publicly condemned the Taliban

The Taliban had also informed the UN that Suhail Shaheen had been nominated as Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN, and had urged that his approval be expedited. Following the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan, Isaczai has publicly condemned them.

Image: AP