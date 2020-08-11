Russia Announces 'world's First' COVID-19 Vaccine, Vladimir Putin's Daughter Inoculated

Russsian President Vladimir Putin announced the health ministry has approved the world’s 'first' coronavirus vaccine, reported the state media on August 10. The world’s first clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Defence Ministry.

Putin reportedly said that his daughter has already received the vaccination, hoping that Russia would soon start the mass production of the COVID-19 vaccine. He added that his daughter had a mild temperature after she was vaccinated but it quickly went away. Putin revealed that the vaccine received the green signal after extensive trials.

Russia has become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, however, questions have been raised over the decision to register it vaccine before Phase 3 trials which last for months. Putin claimed that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests.

Read: Expert Committee On COVID-19 Vaccine Administration To Meet On Wednesday

Conditional registration

Last week, the experts, in the presence of President Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, had claimed that the potential vaccine would clear the conditional registration this month. Officials had announced that the vaccine was then ready to be administered to the civilians within three to four days of the procedure completion.

Earlier, TASS had reported that human trials of the Gam-COVID-Vac Lyo were complete and the process of registering the vaccine will begin as early as August 10-12. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reportedly said that the clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya centre were over and paperwork for the vaccine’s registration was underway.

Read: US Health Chief Says Any COVID-19 Vaccine Would Be Shared Fairly Once US Needs Met

Read: Turkey Has Become Third Country To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine, Claims President Erdogan