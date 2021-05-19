Russia Introduces 'Vaccine Tourism'; Offers Trip For Rs 1.29 Lakh With 2 Sputnik V Jabs

In India, the idea of ​​vaccine tourism is gaining momentum once again. Many Indians are considering going abroad for doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. At present, Some Indians think they have the option of going to Moscow (Russia vaccine tourism) for two shots of vaccine. Therefore, a travel agency in Delhi has announced a vaccine tourism package. The package will include a 24-day Russia tour and two doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine. There will be a gap of 21 days between the two doses of the vaccine and during that time the travellers will be touring Russia.

As per reports, a travel agency officer has claimed that the next day after landing in Moscow, travellers will be given the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Sputnik-V in India

Meanwhile, the first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was administered by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad on May 14. With this, India has added a third COVID-19 vaccine apart from Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield to its mammoth inoculation drive. The first consignment of the doses had reached India on May 1, the day it kick-started the third phase of its vaccination drive opening it to all adults. The vaccine then received its regulatory clearance on May 13. the Russian Direct Investment Fund called May 14, the day the Sputnik V vaccine was administered for the first time in India, a 'historic' one. The CEO of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Russia-based vaccine manufacturing company asserted, "Russia is standing together with India in this fight against COVID-19.

Sputnik V made its debut made its debut this Tuesday on the CoWIN portal. Two batches of Sputnik V have arrived in the country in the month of May with more batches to come to aid the country's vaccination process. Moreover, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which handles the supply of Sputnik V has been eyeing to manufacture nearly 850 million doses of the vaccine in India annually.