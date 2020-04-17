Russia 'grateful' To India For Supply Of HCQ Medicines Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As India sent Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Russia to help fight coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the country is grateful to India for its decision to supply to medicines in such unprecedented times. The statement read that Moscow is ‘pleased and grateful’ for the decision of the Indian government to deliver a batch of medicines to Russia. Furthermore, Peskov also said that the decision is an ‘effective step towards implementing the agreements on cooperation’.

The statement read, “The decision of the Indian leadership to send medicines to Russia to help fight the coronavirus is in line with the spirit of partnership between the two countries and was received with a sense of gratitude”.

READ: Vladimir Putin Believes COVID-19 Outbreak Is Opportunity For Russia, US To Work Together

It further read, “Moscow is well aware that India, which itself is going through difficult times in terms of fighting the epidemic threat, made this decision by the common spirit of partnership between the two countries”.

READ: China Strengthens Medical Facilities At Russian Border To Prevent COVID-19 Flare-up

India lifts restriction on export of HCQ

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to approve the supply of Hydroxychloroquine. Netanyahu, in a tweet, said “Thank you, my dear friend, @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!”.

The Union government had lifted restrictions on the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients, anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) being one of them. India then dispatched its first consignment of export to at least 13 countries including the United States of America, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Nepal, Bhutan, Spain, Bahrain, Seychelles, Afghanistan, Germany, Bangladesh, and Mauritius.

(Image source: IndEmbMoscow/Twitter)

READ: Russia FM Rejects Making Virus Battle Political

READ: China, Russia To Work Over Illegal Border Crossing