Russia Issues Advisory To Citizens Travelling To India Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Russian Foreign Ministry issued an advisory, on December 19, for their citizens to exercise caution in India as people are holding protests across the country against the Citizenment Amendment Act (CAA). The ministry, in a statement, said that Russian nationals are advised to keep themselves away from crowds, and areas controlled by protesters. The advisory was issued following several other advisories issued by various countries for their citizens on their visit to India.

Massive protests are underway across the country against the CAA which led to the imposition of section 144 in several areas. The CAA provides citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014, and faced religious persecution. Such people will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship. The act sparked protests fuelled by university students across India who have hit the streets to demonstrate anti-CAA rallies. The situation aggravated in the New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University followed by parts of the North East and other states.

#Zakharova: Russian nationals currently in #India or planning to visit the country soon are advised to be vigilant and cautious, avoid crowds and refrain from visiting areas controlled by protestors. Follow our updates. pic.twitter.com/K875NHCEEm — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 19, 2019

Australia issues advisory

Earlier on December 17, Australia urged its citizens to exercise a "high degree of caution" while travelling to India. "Demonstrations against the new Citizenship Amendment Act are taking place in parts of the country. Some have turned violent," the advisory by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) stated. The advisory also referred to possible terrorist attacks that could occur anywhere at any time and that it may be targeted towards foreigners and popular tourist areas. "Avoid possible targets. Take official warnings seriously," it read.

US, UK, Singapore, Canada, and Israel issue travel warning

Last week, several countries like the US, the UK, Singapore, Canada, and Israel had warned their citizens against travelling to the northeastern region of India in view of the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The US government has temporarily suspended official travels to Assam, the epicentre of the protests which was shifted to Delhi's Jamia recently. "US citizens in the northeastern states of India should exercise caution in light of media reports of protests and violence in response to the approval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Government curfews are in place in some areas. Internet and mobile communications may be disrupted. Transport may be affected in various parts," it read.

The US Embassy in New Delhi has also listed out precautions for citizens staying in the northeastern states, asking them to avoid areas with "demonstrations and civil disturbances", being aware of their surroundings, and keep a "low profile" among others. Likewise, UK'S Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all but essential travel to the state of Manipur, except the state capital Imphal and the Meiti Valley areas, which include Loktak Lake, Keibul Lamjao National Park, and the Imphal War Cemetery, reads the updated advisory. Travel to Jammu and Kashmir, including tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is also put on alert.

Besides this, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a travel notice for Northeast India, advising Singaporeans travelling there to "exercise vigilance and caution". "Travel conditions are difficult due to street protests and the cancellation of some flight and train services. Mobile data have also been restricted in some areas. Due to the evolving situation, the travellers should also keep themselves updated on the latest developments through the local news and to take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety, including avoiding areas with crowds", the advisory read. Other countries that have issued advisories are Canada and Israel. While Canada has advised its citizens to avoid "non-essential" travel to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, Israel has warned its citizens to "completely avoid" going to Assam because of violent protests.

