Russia Issues Ultimatum To Bulgaria; Threatens To Sever Ties Over Expulsion Of Diplomats

Russia has given Bulgaria an ultimatum to reverse its decision to expel 70 diplomats or it will sever diplomatic ties with the EU member state. Sofia's decision to expel a record-breaking 70 Russian diplomats, which was announced on June 28, has stirred up a domestic and global uproar.

Eleonora Mitrofanova, the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, made it clear in an interview with Bulgarian national television (BNT) that Bulgaria has time till 11:00 CET (02:30 p.m. IST) on Friday or else Russia will recall all 114 of its diplomats and close down the embassy and Russian consulates completely.

"Russia is considering severing diplomatic relations with Bulgaria over the scandal with the expelled 70 Russian diplomats," the Russian ambassador stated, adding that Sofia's actions were "unprecedented."

On June 30, Russia demanded that Sofia withdraw its own note designating 70 members of the Russian embassy staff as personae non grata, according to Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry. Mitrofanova also gave an interview to a Russian TV channel on June 30, saying that the US and the UK are in charge in Bulgaria and that the expulsion of diplomats is at their discretion.

Diplomats expected to leave Bulgaria on a special flight on July 2

The 70 diplomats are expected to leave Bulgaria on a special flight on July 2, according to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Petkov, who resigned on June 27 after a no-confidence vote but remains in office pending an attempt to form a new cabinet, struck a conciliatory tone. He stated that Bulgaria-Russia relations were long-standing, multi-faceted, and crucial to Bulgaria's historical fate.

Mitrofanova's threat comes at a time when the pro-Russian Bulgarian Socialist Party, a coalition partner in Petkov's outgoing cabinet, is hesitant to support a new government with a "Continuing Change" mandate. According to government sources, the Russian embassy's actions will undoubtedly put pressure on the Bulgarian political process, leading to a worsening political crisis.

Despite their country's membership in NATO, Bulgarians have significant geopolitical reservations, according to Alpha Research's most recent poll. Only 39% of Bulgarians want the country to be a Western ally in a new Cold War, while 23% want a partnership with Russia and Belarus. Despite the fact that the majority of voters support parties with a Euro-Atlantic agenda, nearly 30% are undecided about which side to support.

Image: AP