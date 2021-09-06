'Russia May Attend Taliban's Govt Formation Ceremony If It's Inclusive': FM Sergey Lavrov

Russia on Monday said that it will support the new Taliban government and will participate in the inauguration ceremony if it is inclusive, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. He suggested that the new government should also include ethnic groups.

"We want to support the process of formation of a government that will reflect the whole spectrum of the Afghan society, including the Taliban and other ethnic groups apart from the Pashtuns: the Hazaras, the Uzbeks, the Tajiks. Only an inclusive government can ensure a steady transition to a new life," Lavrov said.

He added that if the inclusive government is ensured then Russia is happy to take part in the ceremony with other nations that have an influence on the situation in Afghanistan. Sergey Lavrov also confirmed that Moscow has received an invitation to the ceremony.

Taliban invites Russia and five other countries to attend government formation.

The Taliban, who is in the final stages of building its government in Afghanistan, has invited Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran to the ceremony. In a press conference, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the war has been ended and "they hope to have a stable Afghanistan."

Assuring an 'Islamic and inclusive government', the terrorist organisation warned that if anyone takes arms, they will be considered as the "enemy of the state". The Taliban also said that technical teams from Turkey, Qatar and UAE are “working to restart operations at Kabul airport”.

China tight-lipped on Taliban's invitation

The Chinese Foreign Minister did not respond to reports of the Taliban inviting them for a government formation ceremony in Kabul. Beijing, which has kept its Embassy open in the Afghan capital along with Russia and Pakistan, said that it has "no information to offer at this moment."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated that China supports “Afghanistan forming an open, inclusive, broadly-based government upholding moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and live in good terms with the neighbouring countries”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on the other hand has already sent a top spy to help the Taliban in government formation. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed also met Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday. Last month, he was also seen offering prayers with the Taliban leadership.