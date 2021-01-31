Russia: Navalny's Supporters Warned Against Attending Sunday Protests In Moscow

Russian authorities on Saturday issued a strong warning against the planned protest to demand the release of jailed politician Alexei Navalny. Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk said that participants found violating the COVID-19 preventive measures will face serious charges. Supporters of Navalny plan on gathering in large numbers in the capital Moscow on Sunday to protest against the arrest of the Kremlin critic, who was taken into custody soon after returning from Germany on January 17.

What led to protests?

Navalny had been in Germany for more than five months after he was airlifted to Berlin for treatment following the infamous poisoning case. Navalny was allegedly poisoned last year in August as he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was taken to the hospital but Russian doctors ruled out poisoning and put him in an artificial coma. Navalny was flown to Germany from Russia at the request of his family and close aides. German doctors and the government announced days later that Navalny was indeed poisoned using Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent.

The poisoning was blamed on the Russian state, which dismissed the allegations and demanded more proof for starting an investigation in the country. Navalny came out of the coma in September 2020 and months later he expressed his desire to return back to Russia. Before Navalny's return, Russian prison authorities had issued a warning asking Navalny to return as soon as possible or face jail for violating 2014 suspended sentence terms. When Navalny got back to Russia, he was arrested by authorities, which sparked widespread protests across the country on January 23.

Russian authorities cracked down on protesters and allies of Navalny by making mass arrests. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Moscow and other cities despite chilling cold with mercury plummeting as low as -50 degree Celcius in some places. According to reports, more than 3,500 people were detained in connection with the protests, 1,400 from Moscow alone. Later, Navalny's aides had called for another protest on January 31.

(Image Credit: AP)

