Russia 'not Optimistic' But Keeps Door Open For Talks With US & NATO Over Ukraine: Report

On Thursday, January 27, Russia said it was evident that the United States was unwilling to address its primary security concerns in the conflict over Ukraine, but kept the door open for further talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow is "not optimistic" about the prospect of further dialogue after Washington and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies rejected a vital aspect of its security guarantee proposals. The US and NATO submitted a written response on January 26 to Russia against the draft on security guarantees. They reportedly rejected the list of demands Russia outlined in its proposals.

Peskov further stated that Moscow would take its time to consider the response and would not jump to conclusions. However, he also went on to say that statements from the US and NATO labelling Russia's major requests as unacceptable did not leave much space for future dialogue. His statement came after Moscow's demands for a veto on Ukraine's possible membership in the international military alliance were rebuffed by the US and NATO.

'US, NATO's written document has no favourable response on the main issue'

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said that while Moscow's major concern has not been addressed, there was hope for the beginning of a serious discussion on secondary concerns. He stated that the written document by the US and NATO does not contain any favourable response on the main issue, The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, the United States has been ramping up its arms supplies to Ukraine. "We are just getting started on a completely new set of support materials. There have been three shipments so far and more to follow in the coming days," the defence department spokesman, John Kirby stated as per the British news outlet.

'No objection regarding US participation in negotiations on Ukraine': Dmitry Medvedev

Earlier on Thursday, January 27, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev stated that there has not been any objection regarding the participation of the United States in negotiations on Ukraine. He claimed that Ukraine is being used as a "geopolitical pressure tool" against Russia and China as it has turned into a "toy" in the hands of the US and NATO. Medvedev also anticipated that Volodymyr Zelensky's acts as President of Ukraine would most likely result in the country's destruction, Sputnik reported.

Image: AP