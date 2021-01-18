Russia Not Satisfied With Germany's Reply On Investigation Into Navalny's Poisoning

Moscow on January 18 has said that it is dissatisfied with Germany’s response to the prosecutors’ inquiry over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staunch critic Alexei Navalny’s alleged poisoning. In a press briefing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov not only termed Germany’s repose “non-comital” but also informed that it will probably file another additional request. On January 17, when Navalny returned to Moscow after healing in Berlin and was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova had also said that Germany’s reply had “nothing in substance”.

"As for requests sent by the prosecutor general's office, this is their prerogative. I think that an additional request should certainly be filed, as our German colleagues should not have a feeling that they have already performed their duties. This was a non-committal reply, which is not worthy of an agency that should be in charge of legal aspects of the law enforcement issues," Lavrov said at a press conference as quoted by ANI.

Germany sends Alexei Navalny transcripts

However, reports added that the German government has handed over the transcripts of interviews with Alexei Navalny to Russia in accordance with the Kremlin’s probe into the poisoning of the opposition leader and activist. Reportedly the ministry ahs demanded a detailed investigation into the incident that took place on August 20. The Justice Ministry spokesperson assured that Russia has all the required information to immediately take all the necessary steps in order to clarify ‘crime against Navalny’.the Kremlin had made requests for legal assistance but the German government had delayed the response referring to Navalny’s poor health condition.

On January 17, Navalny returned to Russia for the first time since the poisoning despite the risks of being jailed. Navalny has accused Putin of ordering the poisoning with the nerve agent, Novichok but the Russian government has denied any involvement in the entire attack. Putin government had reportedly also claimed that the agents would have successfully killed him if Navalny was wanted dead.

On Monday, Lavrov had also said that Russia has no proof of his poisoning from Western countries except for Putin critic’s testimonies. The Russian Foreign Minister said, “Navalny says: 'Russian Federation and personally Vladimir Putin poisoned me', and this is perceived by the West without any rejection.” Meanwhile, Navalny’s detention at Moscow airport drew criticism from Western nations while Putin critic called it “ultimate lawlessness”.

